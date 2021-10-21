Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 107 into law expediting the process of relicensing for various professions and vocations for military spouses, according to a California Defense Communities Alliance news release.
The bill also expands job opportunities that military spouses qualify for. Professions such as accountants, auditors, medical and dental assistants rank among the top occupations for military spouses. AB 107 will add those professions and others to the licensing program to enable military spouses to more quickly gain employment in California.
“Being able to work in the profession you love and trained for adds to the mental well being of the family unit,” Beale Military Liaison Council Chair Janice Nall said in an email. “Beale (Air Force Base) has a number of spouses who seek work in their chosen profession during their time at Beale, whether it be a teacher, doctor, accountant or cosmetologist, or attorney. Their employment adds a secondary income which improves their quality of life.”
Nall said military and civilian families and individuals tend to stay where they are presented with a friendlier atmosphere to live and work.
Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, was a co-sponsor of the bill and said moving from state to state is one of the many sacrifices made by active duty military families. Obtaining state licensure is a unique burden for families traveling to different states.
“With the passage of this bill, military spouses who need such licensure can cut through some of the red tape, receive a temporary license, and begin working to help provide for their families,” Gallagher said in an email.
Another benefit of the bill is that it adds to the qualified workforce in the Yuba-Sutter area, Nall said.
“Beale Air Force Base draws many people to the Yuba-Sutter area, and while we do not have an exact number of spouses that will be impacted, typically statistics show that approximately 35 percent of active duty military spouses have professional licenses,” Gallagher said. “That is a huge pool of talent that can be put to use for our local economy. Beale has been a leader and active proponent of licensure reciprocity for several years, with many spouses testifying at legislative committee hearings.”
Nall said the bill was important to pass in California because the state receives the most money in national security investment. She said more than 25 states have approved similar legislation.
“Basing decisions of new missions and commands shall take into account the status licensure reciprocity and quality of education,” Nall said.
Gallagher said going into any legislative session, he is always looking for ways to better serve active duty military members and veterans.