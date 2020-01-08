SAN DIEGO – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday a special election will not be called to fill the congressional seat that will be vacated when Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns from office Monday.
“The Governor’s Office received Rep. Hunter’s resignation letter. Based on the timing of the resignation, a special election will not be called,” Newsom spokeswoman Vicky Waters said by email.
The 50th Congressional District – which includes much of East County as well as the North County communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center and Escondido, and a small portion of Riverside County – will now be without a representative in Congress until January of next year.