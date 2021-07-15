After a little over three years with The Appeal, Assistant Managing Editor Ruby Larson will be leaving the Marysville newsroom at the end of the week.
Larson was hired in May 2018 by then-editor Steve Miller, who she credits for further developing her reporting skills. While at The Appeal, she has primarily spent her time reporting and designing pages, along with helping train others in paginating.
“The team of reporters at The Appeal has been amazing to work with and their passion for sharing information with the public is awe-inspiring,” Larson said. “I will miss them dearly.”
Originally from Newberg, Oregon, Larson moved to California to attend Chico State, where she majored in journalism with a focus in news and minor in marketing. She worked for the college’s student newspaper, The Orion, where she designed pages, assisted in conducting a final edit of stories and pages, posted to the website, and helped develop graphics, among other things.
While reporting for The Appeal, Larson mainly focused on the education beat, along with human-interest stories, event coverage and other general assignments. She was named assistant managing editor in March.
“I will miss the people in this community very much, including the sources I have interviewed and gotten to know as well as the reporters and staff I have worked with the last three years,” she said. “…I have enjoyed getting to know the Yuba-Sutter community through the newspaper, however, we are very excited about our new adventure.”
Larson said she is moving out of state after her husband, Ian, took a job in Centennial, Colorado. Despite the move, Larson plans to continue designing the daily newspaper for The Appeal remotely.