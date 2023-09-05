Monday’s 32nd annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade was reported to have around 2,000 visitors in attendance for this family friendly tradition. This year, the theme was “A Slice of America.” Held in the small town of Nicolaus starting at 1028 Marcum Rd., this highly anticipated event boasted a variety of floats, bands, horses, show cars, public officials and a ton of school spirit. In previous years, the parade helped raise money for area students at schools such as Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Browns Elementary and East Nicolaus High.
Nicolaus Labor Day Parade
- Appeal Staff Report
