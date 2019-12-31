Nicole Newman - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Nicole Newman, 45, Plumas Lake, Superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District
2019: My family and I moved to Plumas Lake in May. This was a great move for our family so I can be immersed in the community where I am superintendent. We also did a significant amount of new construction and modernization projects this summer in the district that have made significant impacts to the climate/culture of the district.
2020: That everyone stays healthy and happy. Also, the district has a bond measure on the ballot in March to build a new science classroom building and multipurpose room/cafeteria as well as other modernization/upgrade projects over the coming years. We are excited for the future of the Wheatland Union High School District.