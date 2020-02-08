California Senator Jim Nielsen was recognized as the Legislator of the Year by the California Special Districts Association (CSDA) on Friday.
The association cited Nielsen’s outstanding work and support for special districts and the communities they serve as the reason for the selection.
“There is no greater honor than public service,” Nielsen said in a press release. “It is my privilege to advocate for issues that affect every day Californians in Sacramento, and I am thankful to be recognized by the hard working people of the California Special Districts Association and its statewide members.”
CSDA represents local agencies that deliver water, sanitation, fire protection, parks, healthcare, and other essential services throughout the state.