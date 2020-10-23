Motorists should prepare for additional nighttime on- and off-ramp closures and lane restrictions next week on southbound State Highway 70 in the Plumas Lake area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Construction crews are scheduled to perform grinding and paving work on southbound Highway 70 between the State Highway 65 junctions and the Feather River Boulevard interchange in southern Yuba County, according to the press release. The work will require intermittent lane restrictions and ramp closures from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. on southbound Highway 70.
The ramp closures are scheduled as follows:
– Sunday, Oct. 25: McGowan Parkway and Plumas Lake Boulevard on- and off-ramps.
– Monday, Oct. 26: Plumas Lake Boulevard on- and off-ramps.
Detour signs will be in place during the ramp closures alerting motorists to alternate designated routes.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.