Motorists are advised to prepare for a series of nighttime on- and off-ramp closures and lane restrictions over the next two weeks on southbound State Highway 70 in the Plumas Lake area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Construction crews are scheduled to perform pavement grinding and paving work on Highway 70 between the State Highway 65 junctions and the Feather River Boulevard interchange in southern Yuba County.
The work will require lane restrictions and ramp closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 70.
Here are the scheduled ramp closures:
– Tuesday, Oct. 6: McGowan Parkway on- and off-ramps.
– Wednesday, Oct. 7: Plumas Lake Boulevard on- and off-ramps.
– Sunday, Oct. 11: McGowan Parkway on- and off-ramps.
– Monday, Oct. 12: Plumas Lake Boulevard on- and off-ramps.
Motorists are advised to follow the signs directing them to the detour route.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.