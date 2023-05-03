Officials with Caltrans announced that starting Sunday night, “traffic-interfering” roadwork will be conducted next week at various locations on State Highway 70 between Laurellen Road and the Yuba and Butte County line.

Contractor DeSilva Gates Construction is expected to perform paving work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through May 10. Caltrans said motorists should expect traffic delays due to one-way traffic control.

