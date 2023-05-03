Officials with Caltrans announced that starting Sunday night, “traffic-interfering” roadwork will be conducted next week at various locations on State Highway 70 between Laurellen Road and the Yuba and Butte County line.
Contractor DeSilva Gates Construction is expected to perform paving work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through May 10. Caltrans said motorists should expect traffic delays due to one-way traffic control.
“Residents in the area may hear loud construction noise, including OSHA-required vehicle backup warning alarms,” officials said. “The contractor will maintain access to all driveways and cross streets during construction. After these operations are completed, traffic will be shifted to a new roadway alignment.”
At the Yuba County and Butte County line, Teichert Construction will be performing paving work at the south end of the newly constructed Honcut Creek Bridge. Officials said traffic should begin traveling on the new bridge next week.
“The traffic shift will allow crews to rehabilitate the existing pavement on the east side of the new structure,” officials said. “The construction schedules are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment and/or materials or other construction-related issues.”