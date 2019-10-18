A Sutter County Superior Court judge ruled there was reasonable cause for nine defendants to face trial regarding an attempted murder at the Yuba City Sikh Festival last year, as well as a related incident earlier this year, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride.
At a preliminary hearing Thursday, officer testimony and video evidence was presented to the court about two incidents involving Parmvir Singh Gosal, Manpreet Singh, Hirdehpal Singh, Pritpal Singh Gill, Jaskaran Singh, Narinder Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Malkit Singh Gosal and Surinder Singh Kailey.
Judge Ted H. Hansen ruled there was probable cause for the case to go to trial, McBride said.
The first incident took place Nov. 4, 2018, when Parmvir Singh Gosal and Manpreet Singh allegedly attempted to murder Charanjit Singh with swords and brass knuckles at the Sikh Festival. On June 8, 2019, at a Target in Lathrop, Gosal and six others were involved in an incident where they attempted to dissuade a witness by threat or force, assault with a weapon and robbery.
An arraignment on information is set for Nov. 25 when the trial date will be decided.