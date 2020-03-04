Nine streets in Yuba City are included in the Neighborhood Speed Awareness Program for the month of March, according to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department.
The program offers people cited for speeding on specific streets within the city to take part in a classroom session rather than pay the traditional fines. The streets included this month are Valley View, Queens Avenue, B Street, Railroad Avenue, Northgate Drive, Winship Road, Richland Road, Wilbur Avenue and Franklin Road.
The streets included each month are selected because they have been identified as having speeding problems.
The class is an interactive two-hour session where participants learn about braking distances, vehicle load dynamics, vehicle versus bicycle/pedestrian injuries and collision prevention techniques. Successful completion of the class is required to have the fine waived. Drivers who are cited have the option to handle the matter in the traditional method.
Speed is the leading primary collision factor for collisions in Yuba City. In 2019, unsafe speed accounted for about 31 percent of injury collisions, according to the release. In the same year, approximately 2,047 drivers were cited for speeding in Yuba City.
For more information on the program, call the Yuba City Police Department Traffic Education and Enforcement Office at 822-4795.