Nisenan

This newspaper clipping from The Union circa 1980, shows Nisenan Chief Louis Kelly, Lalook, seated next to his great-great-grandson Koppa Enos.

 Courtesy photo

His given name was Lalook, he was also known as Louis Daniel Kelly, as Chief Kelly or Huḱ Lalʉk.

Born July 4, 1887, in the village Wokotdotnah – Wokodot, a Native American settlement on Cement Hill Road in Nevada County – Lalook was the last Nisenan headman elected in the traditional way of the Nisenan, chosen by all the headmen of the surrounding tribes.

