Marysville City Council did not make a decision about replacing former city manager Marti Brown during a closed session on Tuesday, according to Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
The closed session was part of a special meeting. Samayoa said while nothing was decided, a public statement will be released soon about what the process of hiring an interim city manager will entail.
“We’re all on the same page on the process,” Samayoa said of his fellow council members.
He said both city staff and acting City Manager Chris Sachs have been given direction by the council as to what needs to take place for the hiring of an interim city manager to be possible. Brown was fired on Friday during a special meeting in a 3-2 vote.
She had served as city manager since Jan. 1, 2018.
The next regular meeting of the City Council is on Sept. 1.