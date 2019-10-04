While the National Weather Service-Sacramento is calling for critical fire weather in the region for this weekend, Yuba and Sutter counties are outside the red flag warning area, according to Hannah Chandler-Cooley with the National Weather Service.
A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokesperson said there are no plans, currently, for a power shutoff.
While a red flag warning won’t be in effect for this area, Chandler-Cooley said there would be slightly increased wind gusts for the western side of Sutter County. Wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour from the north are expected in Yuba and Sutter counties over the weekend.
Chandler-Cooley said it will be pretty dry this weekend and that there still could be an increase in fire weather concerns as the temperatures are expected to warm up.
She encouraged residents to keep an eye out for a change in conditions. The more critical fire weather concerns for this weekend will be west of the Yuba and Sutter counties in Glenn and Yolo counties.
PG&E shut off power last week because of red flag weather.
“The forecast doesn’t indicate the need to initiate a public safety power shutoff at this time, but weather conditions can change quickly,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said in an email. “We remind our customers to have a plan and make sure we have your updated contact information.”
Contreras said the company continuously monitors the weather.