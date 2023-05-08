What started as a series of grievances privately shared among members of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association (MUTA) on social media came to light on May 2 after a Marysville High School student reposted them to a public page.
The series of infographics allege that under the leadership of Dr. Fal Asrani, superintendent for Marysville Joint Unified School District, bargaining negotiations, district morale and staff retention have turned for the worse.
In a social media post, some members of MUTA referred to negotiations between the union and Marysville Joint Unified as “stalled and regressive.” In October 2022, both parties began negotiating seven contract articles regarding evaluation procedures, hours of employment, instructional day, work year, retirement incentive, class size and substitute teaching.
Since opening negotiations, both parties have come to an agreement on five articles while class size and substitute teaching have yet to be settled, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Dr. Gabe Simon said.
According to Asrani, the contract language in question is in regards to how both parties define the term “consensus” in negotiations.
“MUTA believes that consensus means all decisions require 100% ‘Yes,’ and the district believes that consensus cannot be 100% because that means that no decisions would be made in a timely manner. That has been the conversation at the table to play with that language a bit and come to a proper understanding of what consensus is,” Asrani said.
With only two articles left in negotiation, MUTA President Angela Stegall argues that the district has engaged in regressive bargaining tactics for nearly every topic of discussion.
“The district has engaged in regressive tactics so that makes it very difficult to move forward in negotiations,” she said.
Stegall claims that the district’s bargaining tactics have made discussions surrounding hours of employment especially difficult as Marysville Joint Unified works to insert its definition of consensus.
According to Stegall, the district had given MUTA a proposal regarding this contract article in December 2022 and later submitted a separate proposal in February 2023 with a majority-rule definition of consensus added in.
“It deals with the district’s or a site’s ability to make changes to our working conditions and our ability to have a say and a decision in that. It’s like saying, ‘We want to make unilateral changes to your working conditions.’ And for us, we have particular ways in which changes to our working conditions happen and have happened for decades,” Stegall said.
Health insurance
Members of MUTA also took issue with the state of employee health insurance benefits, claiming that teachers must pay a minimum of $318 for the lowest health insurance plan or $173 to opt out of these benefits.
After subtracting taxes and benefits, MUTA Negotiations Chair Susan Roger said that teachers on average take home half of their gross paycheck with nearly a quarter going toward insurance benefits.
“For some of our younger teachers, it’s more than their rents is what it’s coming out to pay for their part of health care,” Roger said.
Each Marysville Joint Unified bargaining unit has a choice between Kaiser Permanente and Anthem Blue Cross plans, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jennifer Passaglia said. According to Asrani, health care plans are offered in a composite format as opposed to a tier format. Under this system, employees pay the same amount for health insurance regardless of how many people are insured under the employee’s plan whereas a tiered format would allow employees to pay separate prices depending on whether the insurance plan covers an individual or an employee’s family.
As part of the compensation package, the district contributes a monthly allocation toward insurance premiums, which is negotiated individually by each bargaining unit, Passaglia said.
The choice to provide health insurance in a composite format was made by MUTA, not the district, Asrani said.
“As an example, you have no children. You would pay exactly what I would pay for my husband and four children. It becomes very costly for individuals. That’s not a choice the district has made. That is not within the district’s decision making,” Asrani said.
Stegall confirmed that MUTA settled on incorporating a composite format over 25 years ago, and believes that the biggest determinant of continuing this system is that the district’s benefits cap has remained stagnant.
“When you look at what young teachers with families in our district would have to pay for their health insurance, I don’t know that they could afford to work here as opposed to some of us veteran singletons,” Stegall said. “I realize myself that I’m going to be paying a bit more for my benefits in order (to cover) our 20-something, 30-something teachers with two or three young children.”
Roger and Stegall both confirmed that MUTA discusses the district’s benefits cap every year during negotiations, but have not been able to discuss salary and benefits for the 2022/23 school year due to negotiations for 2021/22 still being disputed.
“When the cap doesn’t increase, when your insurance rates go up, even though it’s just 5%, our members, our teachers, our educators, our counselors, our nurses have to bear that full increase. The district doesn’t experience any of that and they haven’t for years, but at the same time our superintendent receives a plan that’s $2,512 a month fully paid on top of her $244,000 a year salary that none of us make. So that’s kind of where the rub is,” Stegall said.
According to Appeal archives, in Asrani’s first year as superintendent during the 2021/22 school year, she received an annual salary of $230,000. Asrani confirmed with the Appeal that she currently makes $252,000 a year.
According to the California Department of Education, during the 2020/21 school year, the average statewide salary for superintendents of unified school districts with an average daily attendance (ADA) of up to 9,999 students is $242,000. Superintendents of school districts with an ADA of 10,000 or more were paid $264,000. As of April 15, Marysville Joint Unified has 10,179 students enrolled across 24 schools with an ADA of 9,272, Asrani said.
In last year’s negotiations, Asrani also removed the “Me Too” clause for her cabinet and herself meaning they no longer receive the same Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) and benefits negotiated by MUTA.
“The superintendent contracts, for me when I came in, had a ‘Me Too’ contract, which means that I would get the same raises that the union gets. I took it off my contract. I do not get the raises the union gets. All of our administrators get that. All of our teachers get that. My cabinet and I, we do not get that. We felt that we make sufficient in the job we do and that we do not need to get the additional annual increases and negotiated bargaining increases every year,” Asrani said.
The Superintendent’s Executive Cabinet employment contracts include an annual 3.5% step increase. District officials said that teachers and other bargaining units follow a negotiated salary schedule which includes a similar yearly increase based on educational units. Additional wage adjustments are negotiated by employee bargaining units each year, but the Executive Cabinet does not receive these negotiated increases, officials said.
Stegall claims that in addition to the 3.5% step increase, Asrani also receives a performance bonus and PhD stipend.
“One of the things I was told was that we shouldn’t take umbrage with (Asrani’s) salary because she’s the least paid superintendent in the area, which is not true. In regards to her salary and hours, on our salary schedule, if you work for 38 years and you have 75 units or more – above and beyond a bachelor’s degree – you make just under $114,000 whereas the superintendent makes $244,000. We have to beg, plead, negotiate for months and months and months to get even a portion of the cost of living increases that the state passes on to the school district,” Stegall said.
According to district officials, Marysville Joint Unified teachers have received cost of living increases totaling to 28.47% in the past six years plus an additional 8% in scheduled increases.
In January, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees chose to reduce the number of board meetings to one per month with special meetings supplemented as needed rather than holding two meetings per month.
According to Asrani, this is to ensure that district business is handled in a timeline that better suits the needs of the board members.
“We decided to become a little bit more timeline-bound because our board members are employees as well. They have their own jobs. Once a month has worked out really well because business gets done crisp and clear. There are certain conversations in a special meeting that allow us to have it in a more detailed manner, which the regular board meeting will not allow,” Asrani said. “If you remember last month, we did it on budgets only, and we spent a significant amount of time just talking about budgets, which you don’t get to do two hours of in a regular board meeting. Our response is that there are certain issues the board has to discuss transparently and ask questions transparently of me and my staff.”
Special meetings are open to the public and announced with a 72-hour notice. The Brown Act only requires a 24-hour notice for special meetings.
Stegall and Roger believe that this meeting schedule slows down district business items for those who cannot attend a monthly meeting or miss the deadline for submission and must wait another month to address the board.
Student discipline
On social media, some members of MUTA claimed that under Asrani’s leadership, student discipline has been ignored or undermined across the district, which has led to more instances of negative behaviors on campus and decreased staff morale.
Student discipline is rarely addressed at the superintendent level, and only if it may result in legal repercussions, district officials said. Asrani believes in letting site administrators and principals handle day-to-day instances of student discipline.
A discipline policy committee was also formed this year to work with teachers and administrators to assess student discipline from the ground up and adopt new discipline practices.
“We agree that after the pandemic, discipline has become significantly difficult to handle. We have a huge amount of discipline problems. … Suspensions have tripled since last year and before the pandemic, but our teams, our principals, our assistant principals are definitely handling this issue. It’s not a question of anybody not handling it,” Asrani said.
Stegall acknowledges that site administrators have been responsive to instances of negative behavior among students, but believes that the district is not as reactive to enforcing student discipline. As MUTA president, Stegall said that several teachers have shared instances of students acting out with very few repercussions.
Stegall believes that this pattern could be reinforced by school districts comparing rates of student suspension through the Department of Education.
“You can be placed in technical assistance if your data isn’t showing improvement or if your data is in high ranges, so if one of those data points is suspension, there’s a really easy way to cure that. Whether you’re a site administrator or a district administrator, you tell people, ‘Don’t suspend kids,’” Stegall said. “... There’s a feeling or a perception from teachers that the superintendent or the department at the district, there’s some sort of policy shift that seems to be going on as well as the fact that student behavior has become critical mass.”
Collective bargaining
Other claims from MUTA allege that the district has violated its collective bargaining agreement through multiple involuntary transfers or reassignments.
District officials said that in the 2022/23 school year there have been five transfers and seven reassignments. In the 2021/22 school year, there were nine reassignments and no transfers. Teacher transfers or reassignments are typically initiated at the beginning of the school year to address class size requirements. A change in student enrollment sometimes makes it necessary to transfer a teacher from a site with a decrease in students to one with an increased number, officials said.
Before being transferred or reassigned, teachers receive one day of release time to prepare for the new position while the district assists in moving a unit member’s materials, officials said.
Stegall said that negating extraordinary circumstances, teachers should know by mid-May whether they will be transferred or reassigned, but several were only given a few days' notice.
Asrani asserts that the contract language for teachers is clear on how transfers need to be carried out, and the district has never violated a contract.
“If there are no teachers in one school and extra teachers in another school, we will transfer the teachers so our students don’t have to move because a student should be in the school where they attend,” Asrani said. “Parents in our community often wait til the end to enroll their children especially in kindergarten, first grade, TK. Some communities wait til the end so you don’t even know how many teachers you’ll absolutely need because pre-K and TK doesn’t even come in until August. It creates a very difficult situation for both our teachers union and for us. It’s just not as easy as people think it is. We can anticipate some, and we do a good job at anticipating, but it doesn’t always work out that way.”
Stegall believes that all of these issues combined have led to teachers and other staff members leaving the district to pursue other employment opportunities.
“A school nurse can look across the bridge or down the highway 25 miles and get a job that has the same salary, but they pay less in benefits and they get less work, they’re going to move on,” Stegall said.
According to district officials, at this time last year, 39 certificated staff members – not including administrators – left Marysville Joint Unified for other employment, personal reasons or retirement. This year, 31 employees have left. With over 500 members in the MUTA, this is 6% of lost employees whereas the national average is 11%, Asrani said.
Within the last two years, 8% of the district administrators have moved on for promotions, retirement or other personal reasons whereas the principal turnover rate across the country is 18%, Asrani said.
“When you look at people moving on and stepping into positions outside the district, it’s a normal decision and I’m not quite sure why our teachers would be saying they’re leaving for bad reasons. We wish them the best. What that did for us was allow us to promote from within. … We don’t want to lose our people, but we understand that people have to go. The national average is 18% of principals. We barely have 2% of our principals leave,” Asrani said. “No one is getting chased out of this district.”
The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold its next board meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the district office, located at 1919 B St. in Marysville. MUTA and Marysville Joint Unified will reengage with bargaining negotiations on Wednesday.