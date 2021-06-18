Since the last drought, prohibited uses of water from California Water Service have been in effect, according to Marysville district operations manager Mary Jones.
This week, Cal Water filed an updated water shortage contingency plan with the California Public Utilities Commission. If approved, it would authorize the ability to assess penalties for violations of prohibited uses and would become effective in mid-July.
“We do, however, prefer to work with and educate our customers, so we will provide warnings first,” Jones said in an email. “Some customers don’t even realize they are wasting water, so we definitely want to work with them rather than issue a penalty.”
Cal Water’s Marysville district includes the area within the levees of Marysville. Jones said the district does not expect to implement water budgets this year and will instead rely on customers to conserve water.
“We have been working to ensure our water supplies remain reliable for our customers, and to help customers save water every day through our robust water conservation program,” Jones said. “...We will continue to monitor local conditions and will make any future decisions based on our ongoing supply and demand assessments.”
Prohibited uses of water include applying water to outdoor landscapes that cause runoff; applying water to driveways and sidewalks; using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose it fitted with a shut-off nozzle; watering outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where water is part of a recirculating system; using potable water to irrigate outside of new construction without drip or microspray systems; irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. unless local ordinances state otherwise; and not repairing leaks within five days of notification.
A first violation will be met with a warning and subsequent violations may carry monetary penalties or restriction of service, according to Cal Water.
Jones said during the summer, outdoor water use tends to be much higher and customers are encouraged to conserve. She offered the following tips: Maintain a sprinkler system and check it once a month for broken heads and hidden leaks; reduce irrigation schedules by one day or to no more than three days a week; reduce run times for irrigation by one to two minutes; step on the grass to see if it needs watering; if it springs back up, the sprinklers don’t need to be turned on; water at dawn or dusk to reduce evaporation.
“Cal Water has been preparing for drought and climate change for years, and we’re committed to ensuring a reliable supply, both now and in the future,” Jones said.
Yuba City utilizes surface water from the Feather River to serve customers and those supplies have been reduced this year, meaning there’s the potential for customers to be impacted should the drought continue for an extended period, according to Utilities Superintendent Phillip Marler.
During a drought, the city maintains groundwater wells that can be blended with surface water to supplement surface water supply.
“At this point in time, the city is not implementing any new mandatory restrictions, but we are encouraging customers to conserve water whenever possible, especially when irrigating outdoor landscapes,” Marler said.
Some tips for conservation Marler suggested included sweeping sidewalks instead of washing and utilizing automatic shut-off nozzles on all hoses. He said the city is in the process of converting water meters to cellular technology, which will give customers the ability to go online and monitor for leaks in real time.
“Staff will continue to monitor supplies versus demand throughout the current year and forecast supplies versus demands for 2022 to determine if mandatory measures need to be implemented,” Marler said. “Should the projected demand get close to exceeding supplies, staff will recommend to the city council the implementation of the city’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan.”
He said it’s important that customers implement voluntary measures of conservation so that the city does not have to implement mandatory measures.
The Linda County Water District gets its water from the South Yuba County Aquifer, which is a stable source and not anticipated to be at risk due to the drought, according to General Manager Brian Davis.
Linda County Water District services about 20,000 customers in the community of Linda, south of the Yuba River, north of Olivehurst.
While the district is not implementing its own restrictions, mandates from the state for conservation would affect the district’s service area as in previous drought emergencies.
Davis said his biggest concern for the summer is maintaining all delivery equipment in functioning order due to the heat.
“At this time, availability of supply is not a major concern,” Davis said.
Davis said Yuba County has a robust water supply and state mandates typically apply to all water users regardless of reliability of supply.
“Long term conservation is a goal of this district as well as the industry in general. These improvements are being consistently implemented through modernizing utility operation practices and equipment upgrades when those expenditures make sense,” Davis said. “This current drought condition will not change our near-term water reliability, and current practices are already in place to protect longer term reliability.”
The Olivehurst Public Utility District could not be reached for comment.