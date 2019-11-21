While several counties in the north state lost power Wednesday during a planned shutoff by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., Yuba County ended up side stepping the outage and no residents ended up losing power as part of the shutoff.
Paul Moreno, a spokesperson for PGE, announced Wednesday afternoon the Camptonville area not be affected, but that about 2,000 customers in Yuba County could be impacted by the shutoff. Due to a change in weather conditions, he said Thursday, the power remained on.
According to a press release from PGE, the all-clear was given Thursday morning for all areas affected by the power shutoff and crews were inspecting the power lines.
According to PGE, 511 customers in Colusa County were impacted by the outage in the Stonyford area and as of 1:15 p.m., all customers in the county had their power restored, Moreno said.
The power shutoff was initiated on Wednesday due to strong winds and potential for damage and hazards to the electrical system that could ignite wildfires if the power lines were energized.