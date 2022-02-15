U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb. 21, and there will be no residential or business deliveries due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.
The Postal Service said Priority Mail Express deliveries will still be made on Feb. 21 with normal delivery and collection schedules set to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Most Postal Service products and services will still be available on www.usps.com and stamps can be found at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores, the agency said.
The Postal Service said it wanted to remind the public that it generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.