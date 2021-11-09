Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it will not be providing service to any Sacramento stops on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
While local routes, rural routes and Dial-A-Ride services will continue to operate as scheduled, some local bus routes will be affected within Marysville on Thursday, a release from the transit service said.
Because of the Veterans Day Parade in Marysville, bus stops at D and 2nd street and F and 2nd street in Marysville will not be served during the event on Thursday due to street closures. Service will resume to these stops once event staff from the parade remove the closures, the release said. For more information, call 530-742-2877.