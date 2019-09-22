Yuba County officials lifted a no swim advisory Sunday afternoon for areas of the middle fork of the Yuba River downstream from Bullards Bar Reservoir that was issued after a yellowish sediment discoloration of the water was observed, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
The no swim advisory was in place for the Rice’s Crossing water access, Missouri Bar and Lower Missouri Bar.
The discoloration in the middle fork of the Yuba River was first observed Saturday by Yuba Water Agency workers at the Colgate Power Plant and details were relayed to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, according to a press release.
The Yuba County Environmental Health Team surveyed the middle fork on Sunday and found that the yellowish sediment that appeared in the water was no longer there, according to the Facebook post from the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
According to the post, the team checked for possible sources of the original murkiness and they spoke with someone who indicated there may have been a small mining operation that caused sediment to be stirred up – creating the discoloration in the middle fork.
According to the press release, the murky yellowish conditions were similar to those discovered this week along the south fork of the Yuba River in Nevada County. In that instance, E. coli levels were found to be double the safe recommended levels by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The advisory was issued by Yuba County officials because of the similarities to the river discoloration in Nevada County to take steps to protect public health.
While the “all clear” was given for the middle fork of the Yuba River, a no swim advisory remained in effect for the Yuba River south fork in Nevada County from the town of Washington to and including Englebright Lake.