Yuba-Sutter Transit said it will not be operating on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Along with the suspension in service, the transit service’s offices also will be closed. Officials said normal transit service will resume on Tuesday. For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877.
Observed on the third Monday in January each year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day nationally recognizes King’s birthday, his central role in protests for the civil rights movement and his subsequent assassination.
Prior to the holiday, Yuba City and Marysville will host a march honoring the civil rights leader with the 23rd annual MLK Unity March on Saturday. Members of the Emmanuel Family Worship Center will lead the march through the two cities.
Starting at 10 a.m., participants will march from the old courthouse located at 446 2nd St. in Yuba City before walking over Twin Rivers Memorial Bridge to New Beginnings Wesleyan Church at 616 C St. in Marysville.
This year’s event will include a social program from previous marches, which organizers were unable to hold last year. In past years after the march finished, there would be a scheduled programming where local churches participated in dance, poetry and speaking, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program for last year’s march was canceled, the Appeal previously reported.
Younger organizers and speakers will participate in this year’s program. A young speaker will also recite King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a presentation of his life and impact.
“The importance of the march is remembering the vision that Dr. Martin Luther King had for all people and for America. He has a universal impact, and so we want the community to keep his legacy alive and remember what he has done and that his dream should not die. We don’t want to forget what he did,” Pastor Marcia Chambers said.