Nominations are open for the 2023 Common Threads North Award recognizing women in agriculture who make a difference in their communities through philanthropy and service above and beyond their job responsibilities. Common Threads North honors those exemplary individuals whose extraordinary contribution of time, energy and resources enhance the lives of all around them. 

Eligible women must be from California counties north of the southern line created by Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties.

Recommended for you