A non-native mosquito was discovered in Yuba City this week, according to health officials and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District.
The invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito was found on Tuesday in a trap that was collected on Aug. 14. The mosquito, which is common in the southeastern United States and Arizona, has the potential to transmit several viruses, including those causing dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever – though these viruses are not currently found in the state. The Aedes aegypti have also recently been detected in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Placer, Sacramento and Shasta counties.
The mosquito is small (about 1/4 inch), and dark colored with white markings. It bites aggressively during the day. Vector Control is working to evaluate the extent of the infestation and will aggressively target problem areas to prevent its spread.
“Our goal is to control and eliminate this mosquito population,” said Vector Control manager Stephen Abshier in a press release. “We are doing everything we can to help ensure this mosquito does not become established in our communities.”
Abshier’s team will deploy a variety of traps in the area where the mosquito was found. The public can also help by looking around their yard and outside their home and dumping out standing water, as the Aedes aegypti mosquito lays its eggs just above the water line in small containers and vessels that hold water.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said residents can protect themselves from mosquitoes by applying repellents, wearing clothing that covers arms and legs while outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, and ensure windows and door screens are in good repair.
Those that become sick with fever, headache, and joint or muscle pain after returning from an area where dengue, chikungunya, or Zika occurs are encouraged to contact their doctor and stay indoors as much as possible to avoid mosquito bites and help prevent possible spread of the virus.
Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District at 674-5456.