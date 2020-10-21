The Liv On Foundation, a local non-profit organization, has been established to provide support to those struggling with domestic violence in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Named in honor of Sutter native Liv Harrison, the organization was founded by Anna Rogers after her best friend’s daughter was murdered while trying to leave an abusive relationship.
Harrison, 19, was stabbed at least 28 times by her boyfriend at his Indianapolis home on Nov. 18, 2018.
According to Rogers, Harrison was preparing to leave the abusive relationship when she returned home for Thanksgiving that year – a trip just days away that she never got to make.
“While attempting to leave, the man who claimed to love her brutally ended her life in a fit of rage,” said Rogers.
A Liv On campaign was originally created by Rogers in 2018 to raise money for Harrison’s family to help with funeral expenses.
“So many people came together to support a heart-wrenching cause,” it was stated in a release by the organization. “What began as a simple fundraiser for one family blossomed into The Liv On Foundation. Like the butterfly, the ugliness of Liv’s death evolved into something beautiful.”
The non-profit has partnered with Yuba Sutter Victim Services to bring action for those in domestic violence situations – including safe housing, wellness, information and resources, financial support and transportation.
“Violence has been inundating our news feeds at an alarming rate these days,” said Rogers. “We all would love to go a month without reading of another random shooting or violent attack on the innocent. We are sickened by what is going on in our country, no matter our political affiliation. I was angered before Liv’s murder. Now, I am enraged.”
Rogers said she is extremely passionate about combating domestic abuse as well as starting conversations about mental health awareness, the signs and indicators of an abusive partner and hopes to provide an outlet for people to safely get assistance.
“What is the point of spotlighting such violence unless we can somehow prevent it in the future?” said Rogers.
Rogers said right now the board is small but dedicated and looking for more volunteers that could “literally save lives in the future.”
Rogers said a social media campaign for Liv On will be launching in November. Those interested in supporting the campaign should visit https://www.bonfire.com/ and type LIV ON in the search campaigns section.
(If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence at http://nrcdv.org.)