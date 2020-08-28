Local non-profit director Harjit Singh is officially running for the Yuba City Unified School District (trustee, Area 1), according to a news release from the candidate.
Singh is director of personnel for the Jakara Movement, a local non-profit focused on youth leadership development. Singh advises and mentors students through community service clubs, and works with parents, teachers, and administrators to enrich and supplement student learning, according to the news release.
Singh completed his K-12 education in Yuba City and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from UC Berkeley, later completing a master’s degree in teaching.
“I will draw from my background as a STEM student and educator to help our district navigate technological challenges during and after this pandemic,” said Singh. “My involvement as a community organizer has informed me about what the needs of students and families are, and what gaps exist between these needs and what their schools provide.
“Yuba City is filled with beautiful diversity. My goal is to ensure that YCUSD provides a vibrant, holistic, and culturally competent education to all its students.”