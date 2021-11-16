Area farmers who are part of the nonprofit group Yuba River Endowment are set to deliver more than 8,000 two-pound bags of locally grown rice to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank today.
Valued at more than $10,000, the rice will be distributed to more than a dozen Yuba County food pantries.
“The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and our local partner food pantries have been a vital lifeline for so many families dealing with food insecurity during COVID-19,” said Michelle Downing, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, in a news release. “We are now serving over 9,000 individuals each month through 38 distribution partners.”
Previously, the Yuba River Endowment donated $20,000 to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank in a combination of rice and cash and in February donated $10,000 in rice.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back,’ and there’s no better way we as farmers can help our community than by supplying our locally grown food,” said Yuba River Endowment President Al Lassaga in the release.
