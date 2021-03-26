The local nonprofit organization Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame will host a free, online production to promote dance studios performances, Zoom videos of dance directors and local businesses and recognize National Tap Dance Day on May 25.
“National Tap Dance Day was passed through legislation in 1989 by the late (U.S.) Representative John Conyers, Jr. of Michigan, and (U.S.) Senator Al D’Amato of New York, and celebrated worldwide annually at dance studios and performing arts organizations,” according to a press release issued by the organization.
Free tap shoes will be available for underprivileged persons who cannot afford shoes and want to take a dance class. A free instructional traditional tap DVD will also be available for those featured in the online production, according to a release.
“We look forward, during these challenging times, to continue to serve our communities,” said Bulah Mays, executive director of the organization.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will also honor the nonprofit the same day, according to the release, with a proclamation designating May 25 as National Tap Dance Day locally and bring historical awareness to the bi-county area.
Those interested in volunteering or would like to set up a Zoom meeting for the production are asked to email dwilliamson@rhythmtaphalloffame.org.
For more information, visit http://rhythmtaphalloffame.org.