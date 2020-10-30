A group of North State leaders say the state’s one-size-fits-all approach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching consequences that need to be addressed.
After conducting a conference this week to discuss the state’s response so far to the pandemic, a group of elected officials from across northern California reached a general consensus that local control is needed moving forward.
“Each county shared different impacts they’ve experienced, and we sort of agreed on a number of general principles that they plan to take back to their counties to see if everyone can agree on them,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher, Yuba City Republican, who is one of several state legislators that organized the conference. “One of the things we talked about is going back to the attestations that every county filed with the state that were a collaboration between elected officials and public health officials on how they planned to manage the crisis at the local level. It’s already been filed, so perhaps we could restore that local control and not have to operate under this arbitrary tiered system.”
Other North State legislators that organized the conference included state Sens. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), Assemblywoman Megan Dahle (R-Bieber), and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rockin). They met with supervisors from a dozen counties in Red Bluff on Thursday.
Conversation largely revolved around the state’s blueprint metrics and their impacts, extending the deadline on when CARES Act funding must be spent, and plans on how to best reopen businesses and schools.
Takeaways
Gallagher said North State leaders came to a consensus that the current system hasn’t been the best answer to the problem and has resulted in a number of negative consequences, including a rise in mental and behavioral health issues and decline in student performance, among others.
“The intent was to provide a forum and work towards what we think would be a better alternative than what we’ve got right now,” Gallagher said. “It’s not us just trying to defy the governor or be contrarian to the governor, it’s really about trying to offer what we believe is a better path forward for our region.”
Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford said allowing for local control will result in a more effective response to each county’s respective challenges, and a unified approach among North State counties would carry more weight.
“It’s about balancing our response. We have to protect the public from the effects of COVID-19 itself, because obviously it’s real and has the potential to impact many in the community and overwhelm hospitals, but we also need to think about our mental health and economic health, the totality of health,” Bradford said.
State legislators plan to send letters to each of the counties represented at the conference asking for them to consider some of the principles established during the gathering. If the county boards agree on the principles, officials say it would send a powerful message.
“I’m really hoping that the governor is more receptive in the future, because all of these counties that were present have reached out to him during this pandemic but gotten no response,” said Sutter County Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer. “That’s one thing we all have in common, we’ve sent letters asking for explanations. So, to not get a response has been frustrating.”