North state leaders plan to meet today in Red Bluff to discuss how the response by rural counties to the COVID-19 pandemic has gone and options moving forward.
Topics expected to be discussed during the conference include the reopening of the economy and civic life, the reopening of schools, and actions in response to the state’s threat to withhold entitled county funds.
Local Assemblyman James Gallagher (Republican, Yuba City) and state Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), along with three other state legislators will meet with county supervisor representatives from up to 15 counties across northern California.
“In these trying times, the disconnect between the state government in Sacramento and our way of life in northern California has never been more painfully clear. The extended State of Emergency has destroyed even the appearance of representative government and left our communities as mere subjects of overreaching state power,” according to a letter sent by state legislators to north state governing boards. “As we now enter the seventh month of the State of Emergency, with no end in sight, it is time to consider every legal and political lever at our disposal to restore representative democracy for our citizens. We take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but our response to the threat must be one that is undertaken through free and representative government. This has not been the case in California.”
Local delegates expected to attend include Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford and Sutter County Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer.
Today’s closed conference is planned for 3:30 p.m. at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge.