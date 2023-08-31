As high-speed rail expands through parts of Southern California, more railway transportation options have been proposed for the North State.
The North Valley Rail project – an extension of the Valley Rail program from the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission – could connect Marysville and Plumas Lake on direct lines to Sacramento and beyond.
Valley Rail is a joint program that includes improvements and expansions of both Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) and Amtrak San Joaquins that is focused on improvements between Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley, Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford said.
According to North Valley Rail’s strategic plan, the North Valley region is currently serviced by the once-daily Coast Starlight train, which runs between Seattle and Los Angeles. Without a dedicated passenger service, the region relies primarily on Amtrak Thruway buses for transit connections to the rest of California.
North Valley Rail would bring new passenger train services northward from the Natomas area in Sacramento to Chico with stops in Plumas Lake, Marysville and Gridley to better integrate the region into a statewide rail network, including future high-speed rail systems.
The Butte County Association of Governments is leading this project, working closely with Caltrans, local governments, the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission and the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority. Yuba County serves as a stakeholder for this project, but does not have any direct involvement, Bradford said.
Up to four daily round trips have been proposed for each station in the North Valley Rail project starting by 2030. However, project managers estimate that an initial service of two daily round trips could start as soon as 2028. The frequency of daily trips would continue to increase over time and potentially reach an hourly service by 2050.
“This will essentially provide passenger rail connectivity to the Bay Area, to the San Joaquin Valley, to Sacramento and eventually to southern San Joaquin and Los Angeles via high-speed rail,” Bradford said.
According to the strategic plan, the larger Valley Rail program will bring ACE and Amtrak San Joaquins trains along a new route north of Stockton over the next several years via Midtown Sacramento and Natomas.
Alison MacLeod, a partner with KP Public Affairs, said Valley Rail has already gone through necessary environmental clearance and funding processes to expand its service connectivity by 2026.
“We started talking about this North Valley plan years ago, and it was always sort of the logical next step. We just have to do it in phases. Up through Natomas is already funded. That service is going to start by 2026 … and now we’re in this planning phase where we’re looking at the proposed potential stations that we talked about,” MacLeod said.
Proposed stations for both the Valley Rail and North Valley Rail projects will be established on existing tracks, which are owned by Union Pacific Railroad and currently utilized by minimal freight trains.
“The track is already in the ground. The right-of-way is already there. That makes this move so much more quickly and inexpensively compared to a project where you have to acquire a brand new right-of-way and encounter so many more challenges with that,” MacLeod said.
“Those tracks that come up through Natomas are the same tracks that come through Plumas Lake and the same tracks that go right near the (Marysville) levee,” Bradford said.
Aside from constructing the stations, Bradford said that some minor track improvements would need to be made in Marysville in order to provide additional passing lanes.
According to MacLeod, the North Valley Rail project would attract ridership from both commuters and leisure passengers by providing train services and commute options tailored to the greater Sacramento area.
“As we extend up to North Valley, we’re going to capture riders from both buckets. People who maybe have work connections, whether it’s a daily rider to Sacramento or someone who goes once a week or a couple times a month. We have a big college student rider population. Chico State is a really important market. Because we’re going to be connecting to this overall network to both the Bay Area and throughout the valley, that just opens up the world of possibilities,” MacLeod said.
A station for Marysville has been proposed near the levee near the 10th Street bridge due to its proximity to Yuba City.
According to Bradford, a station for Plumas Lake has been proposed on a county-owned property just north of Plumas Lake Boulevard on the east side of Highway 70. Its proximity to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Toyota Amphitheatre would also place the station near future developments.
“With Plumas Lake being such a growing market, we’ll have a lot of commuters that go both to Sacramento and the Bay Area, in addition to the reverse with people coming from potentially Sacramento and the Bay Area for entertainment or even down from Chico to access the area,” Bradford said.
The North Valley Rail project will cost between $350 million to $500 million overall, according to the strategic plan. Funding still needs to be secured, but Bradford is confident that it will be acquired due to the state’s interest in funding transit-oriented developments.
MacLeod said that there are also historic levels of funding available for rail infrastructure through the federal government. The project’s established timeline and ability to utilize existing tracks make it more competitive for existing grants, she said.
Under the project’s current timeline, officials are working to complete a feasibility study which will be released for public review between December and January, MacLeod said. A finalized report will be determined based on public feedback. Project officials estimate moving through the environmental review process through 2024 with construction starting by 2026.