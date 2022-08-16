Northern California is facing dangerous heat this week, with temperatures climbing into triple digits Monday, and peaking Tuesday with an excessive heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory — with temperatures upward of 105 degrees — is predicted to last until Friday evening.
Temperatures are rising to extreme levels due to a high pressure system passing over the NorCal region, which is common for this time of year, said Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the weather service.
“It’s actually been impacting much of the desert southwest and southern plains for much of the summer months,” Rowe said. “It’s shifting a little bit more toward the West Coast this week, and that’s what causing the warmup here.”
Here’s when and where temperatures will be hottest and other tips on how to stay cool this week.
Where will it be hottest?
The northern Sacramento Valley, near Redding, is expected to see the highest regional temperatures, according to the weather service.
Temperatures near Redding will peak at 108 to 110 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Record heat for these dates in Redding was recorded in 1920, at 110 degrees. According to the weather service, it has a 13% probability of reaching or exceeding that record Tuesday and a 28% chance of hitting the Wednesday record at 109 degrees, last hit in 2017.
In Sacramento, it is expected to be hottest on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures hitting roughly 105.
The hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far was July 16, Rowe said, when temperatures hit 106.
How to avoid a heat stroke
Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency, and once you recognize symptoms of one, you should dial 9-1-1, Rowe said.
Symptoms of a heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness, hot, dry skin, seizures and high body temperatures, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Some heat safety tips from the weather service include drinking water throughout the day, especially in the early afternoon, wearing sunscreen, and seeking shade when outdoors.
“Other great advice would be to limit caffeine intake as that can dehydrate one, and avoid alcohol too,” Rowe said.
At home, the weather service also advises using air conditioning, drawing curtains during the day and turning on ceiling fans to keep cool.
Rowe recommends wearing hats and light-colored clothing, which helps reflect sunlight.