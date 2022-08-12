The Yuba City Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information as to the whereabouts of two individuals who have been reported missing after a trip to Reno on Aug. 7.

According to officials, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together to attend Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada. The pair had told family members that they had planned to return that night.

