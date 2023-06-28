As the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium works to prioritize prevention in its measures against homelessness, evictions or struggling to pay housing costs have been identified as some of the leading gateways to being unhoused.
While some local homeless outreach organizations see a rise in calls for eviction, rent or utilities assistance, others see the continuation of a long-standing issue for those on the brink of homelessness.
For Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, eviction notices, food and utility payments are among the highest requests for assistance, Executive Director Bob Harlan said. A similar pattern can be seen from the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium and Yuba-Sutter Salvation Army, where eviction notices, rent assistance and loss of job or income are among the leading requests for service between both agencies.
As part of the Homeless Consortium's Local Homeless Action Plan, prevention has been named as one of the organization’s top priorities to ensure that people at risk of becoming homeless remain housed.
“One of the things that we’re fighting is that the number of new intakes that staff are doing at both Hands of Hope locations, it just seems to be going up and up each month. We constantly have new people entering into homelessness. Always, the top two reasons for people becoming homeless – and they revolve all back and forth – when they do the survey at the Life Building Center; when we do point-in-time count, the top two of all the different reasons that always surface is loss of job or unemployment and unable to pay rent or mortgage,” said Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium. “With prevention, you’re trying to pay people’s back rents, back utilities or whatever it is to keep people in housing. But there’s not a lot of funding out there.”
Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Julius Murphy said that the organization receives a high call volume for rent assistance. While those seeking services don’t always disclose that they are facing eviction, Murphy believes that it’s still a likelihood.
“I do know that there is very little help available in the community for those who are facing eviction or are one month’s rent away from eviction,” Murphy said.
Approximately 60% of Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter’s calls for assistance each month are from individuals or families seeking help paying for housing or utilities.
“That can be put in the same category because, oftentimes, that’s what individuals have to decide at the beginning or end of the month. Am I going to pay my PG&E bill or am I going to pay my rent?” Murphy said.
In regards to the number of requests for eviction or rental assistance in the Yuba-Sutter area, Murphy believes that it has remained at a high volume in recent years.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s increased. It’s just remained high,” he said.
On a statewide level, loss of income is the number one reason why Californians become homeless, according to a recent report.
A comprehensive survey of people experiencing homelessness published by the University of California, San Francisco found that while survey participants listed a myriad of reasons as to why they became homeless, more people cited a loss of, or reduction in, income than anything else. The vast majority of them said a subsidy of as little as $300 a month could have kept them off the streets.
According to Rick Millhollin, executive director of Hands of Hope, at the beginning of 2022, 278 intakes for prevention were recorded for both Sutter and Yuba counties. Of these intakes, 48 were families and the rest were individuals.
The majority of intakes were listed in Yuba County, but this could be attributed to the fact that more coordinated entry points happen to be located in places such as Marysville in Yuba County as opposed to nearby Yuba City in Sutter County.
Hands of Hope referred 126 cases to prevention services providers and 73 of these cases were accepted by local agencies and assisted, Millhollin said. Between January of this year and June 22, 181 cases have been reported, 40 referrals were made and 20 have been accepted.
Millhollin said that the reason for the disparity in acceptance for prevention services is simply because funding for these services runs out quickly.
As the California COVID Rental Relief Program was coming to an end, the Homeless Consortium was able to obtain a $250,000 grant from the Sutter Health Foundation to fund more prevention efforts to keep people housed, Burke said. These funds were “swallowed up” in less than a year, Millhollin said.
According to Burke, the largest amount of grant funding the Homeless Consortium received was through the Emergency Solutions Grant – CARES Act program, which dispersed around $3.2 million to the consortium over the course of several years. During the first round of grant funding, prevention efforts were grounds for funding use.
“During the second round, which was a great majority of the money, they said that you can only use money for prevention if you can show that you have a net-zero homeless population, which no one in California could,” Burke said.
Administrative Officer for Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter Camille Benner said that the organization has spent around $100,000 in prevention funds within the first three months of this year, but it’s not enough to meet the needs of those seeking services.
“There’s a bigger need now than there was during COVID,” Benner said.
In 2022, Habitat for Humanity received nearly $200,000 total funds with a cap of $2,500 to spend per client, which was spent within one year. According to Burke, despite lowering the spending cap to $1,500 per client this year, these funds were exacerbated within three months.
“There’s so much of a need, they blew through it in three months,” he said.
While funding sources for homelessness prevention are limited, Burke anticipates some dollars will become available in the near future through a $100,000 grant from the Sutter Health Foundation and funds from the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention grant program which will likely fund more homelessness prevention efforts in the area.
“Our newest funding that’s coming out will have a prevention view to it. We will be allocating prevention dollars to any funding going forward because it’s a serious need,” Burke said. “You look at homelessness on a continuum, and we’re the continuum of care, so we’re supposed to be providing for every step of the way. If you looked it on bookends … you’ve got on one end of it entry into homelessness. If somebody has to become homeless to be on the continuum, then you’ve got all-day services, emergency shelter, case management. Hopefully you get them out of that into housing. That front door right now: if we could close it – because right now, it’s pretty open and people are constantly coming in … if we can close that door, we’ll have less people we’ll have to assist and theoretically assist them and solve homelessness.”