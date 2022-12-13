‘Not able to manage his own life’

Deborah Smith sits at her dining room table on Dec. 8 in Duarte looking over photos of her son Nicholas, who is struggling with mental illness. 

 Tribune News Service/Los Angeles Times

Deborah Smith begins her days online, searching for her son's name on the Los Angeles County sheriff's inmate locator, a ritual she shares with many moms she's bonded with over the years.

"This is something that mental health mothers get used to when you don't know where your kid is," she said. "You can call hospitals, but they won't tell you. The only thing you have left is, 'Did he get arrested?'"

