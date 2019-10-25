Yuba City has seen a drop off in the number of new homes built on a yearly basis with currently around 30-40 new homes being built a year, according to City Planning Commission Chair Dale Eyeler.
Before the 2008 housing crisis, 700-800 new units were being built per year in Yuba City, but over time, the costs of building led to that number dropping. Eyeler said while the numbers before 2008 were during a boom period, the city should now be building around 200 homes a year.
“We’re just not keeping up,” said Eyeler, who works with Coldwell Banker Commercial. “It’s statewide but we’re contributing as well.”
The houses that are being built in Yuba City are larger homes and there is a shortage of middle- market homes in the range of 1,500-1,800 square feet, according to Eyeler.
In Marysville, an application for a fourplex in west Marysville that is currently under review, is the only new housing being planned in the city for 2019, according to City Manager Marti Brown. She said that is not unusual because Marysville’s population hasn’t really changed since the turn of the century.
Instead of new housing, Brown said she has seen more activity from private developers and investors coming to the city to buy existing property, renovating that property and flipping it for more money. She credited low interest rates and high demand for housing.
Ed Bevacqua, branch manager of Evergreen Home Loans in Yuba City said interest rates are at 4 percent for 30-year mortgages and around 3.5 percent for 15-years mortgages. He said homes that are priced correctly are selling fast.
“The market is really hot,” Bevacqua said.
In addition, home values have increased 7.4 percent this year and are expected to go up another 4.5 percent over the next year, according to Bevacqua. This means that it’s a good time to buy a home because, thanks to appreciation, it will be worth more after a few years.
“It’s a great investment,” Bevacqua said.
As rent has increased in recent months, Bevacqua has seen more people decide to buy homes instead of rent as a more affordable option.
According to Shiela Messick, who owns Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Heritage in Yuba City, the average price of a home in Yuba County is $301,000 and the average price in Sutter County is $345,000. She said some homes in east Marysville, Live Oak and Gridley can be found between $250-300,000 but that it is difficult to find anything under $300,000 in the Yuba-Sutter area. Messick said homes are selling fairly rapidly, on average spending 30 days on the market. She has seen some homes have multiple offers after the first couple of days on the market.
“I think it’s a pretty healthy market right now,” Messick said.
She said there is a wide variety of homes available but that the most popular is three to four bedroom, two bathroom homes that are about 2,000 square feet. Several of her clients are looking for property over one acre in size but unless they’re looking in Loma Rica or Browns Valley it is difficult to find those types of homes in Yuba-Sutter.
Messick mentioned that those looking to buy or rent in Yuba-Sutter should consider researching fire and flood insurance options in the area they wish to move into before making a decision.