A representative of the public defender’s office entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a Linda man charged with two felony counts for the suspected abuse of his five-week-old son.
Eric Montejano, 22, was charged with causing willful harm or injury to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from prosecuting.
On the morning of Dec. 20 Montejano was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives who had been investigating the circumstances around a five-week old boy being admitted to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital with suspicious head injuries.
The baby and his mother were driven to the hospital by the baby’s father, later identified as Montejano. He was initially booked into Yuba County Jail for attempted murder and child cruelty, with his bail set at $1 million.
In Yuba County Superior Court on Monday, Judge Kathleen O’Connor reduced Montejano’s bail to $125,000 based on the charges that were filed by the district attorney’s office. The public defender requested that the defendant be released on his own recognizance. Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello asked the court to deny the request citing that Montejano poses a danger to public safety. In addition, Sorbello alleged that Montejano struck the baby four times with an open hand and tried to prevent the child’s mother from calling for help. O’Connor denied Montejano’s request and he remains in custody.
Sorbello said the baby is still at UC Davis Medical Center receiving treatment after being transferred there on Dec. 20. A criminal protective order was signed by O’Connor barring Montejano from any contact with the child’s mother.
Montejano’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.