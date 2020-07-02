It’s not a matter of if, but when, some speculate. With 19 counties on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s list to be monitored for restricting reopening, there are growing concerns that the Yuba-Sutter area could be added to the list soon.
Some local leaders and businesses say they are ready to adhere to the state’s guidelines, with the sentiment that the virus is something to get through, rather than fight against.
Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said in a recent Appeal-Democrat article that she thinks the current case trajectory means it’s only a matter of time before Yuba-Sutter is added to the watchlist.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter is currently outpacing the state reopening standards, which places a county on the watchlist if they report a two-week average of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents and a weekly average positivity rate of at least 8 percent.
Both counties have not kept their 14-day case rate to less than 25 cases, with Sutter County reporting 97 cases and Yuba County adding 45 cases during that time period.
Test positivity is at 18 percent for Sutter County and 19 percent for Yuba County, compared to 1 to 2 percent test positivity during April and May, according to bi-county statistics.
The likelihood of reopening restrictions will directly impact many local businesses, especially in the hospitality industry.
Sopa Savedra, owner of Sopa Thai in Yuba City, said her business has been very slow lately, both in dine-in service with a distanced-capacity and takeout orders. She said she understands that at this point, she isn’t in control of whether she continues with dine-in service.
“It’s a little bit frustrating but we have to do what needs to be done,” Savedra said. “Tomorrow’s tomorrow and today’s today.”
Ron Carlos, owner of Casa Carlos Mexican restaurant in Marysville, said he would understand if the state mandated a rollback dine-in service. He said he is currently serving at half capacity for dine-in service as well as offering takeout.
“I’m not looking forward to reverting back to to-go but I do understand, and I would follow the guidance of whatever they told us,” Carlos said. “It would be really tough, but I understand we’re all in the same situation.”
In addition to concerns about losing revenue, Carlos said he is having difficulty getting his staff of 40 to work as many hours as before the pandemic, noting that many of them are on partial-unemployment which currently offers more income.
He’s also concerned about increases in costs from his suppliers, who are facing staffing shortages from the pandemic.
“All my suppliers are raising their prices,” Carlos said. “So they’re going to raise their prices and we’re probably, eventually going to have to raise our prices.”
Despite those concerns, Carlos said he is aware that the obstacles are all part of the process, and he said he hopes that people work to accept the situation.
“At some point you have to accept the situation that you’re in,” Carlos said. “You can’t just say ‘it’s my right to not do anything.’”
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris echoed Carlos’ statements, noting that he would like to see community members comply with wearing masks emphasizing that the pandemic is an issue of science, not politics.
“It’s not if you like Governor Newsom or not,” Harris said. “Even if you don’t take it seriously, is it too much to ask to wear a mask for our fellow community?”
Harris said that the notion of having to reverse the reopening strategies the bi-counties employed ahead of the state has been a concern from the start.
He said he hopes that the enforcement of social distancing practices comes through social pressure, rather than turning the police force into mask enforcers.
“That’s all we really need to do is continue to focus on people taking personal responsibility,” Harris said. “Hopefully people would self-regulate, and realize that it’s something to be reckoned with, rather than ignored.”
Doug Lofton, chairman of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement that county staff is already preparing to help businesses stay compliant should the bi-counties be put on the state watchlist.
“Yuba County’s COVID-19 numbers were consistently low going into the last week of June, but the rise in positive cases since then have been concerning,” Lofton said. “Staff is already active in doing everything possible to help those local businesses that may be affected by the expected order.”