For about 30 years, Nu Generation Lanes in Yuba City served as the only bowling center within a 35-mile radius that the general public had access to. It also happened to be one of the only independently owned bowling centers which catered heavily to bowling leagues across the area and region. 

This family friendly center was designed and created by Wayne Beutler and his family in the 1990s. After spending some time in the service, Beutler moved his family to Yuba City during the 1960s where he established himself as a manufactured housing salesman. 

