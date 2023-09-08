For about 30 years, Nu Generation Lanes in Yuba City served as the only bowling center within a 35-mile radius that the general public had access to. It also happened to be one of the only independently owned bowling centers which catered heavily to bowling leagues across the area and region.
This family friendly center was designed and created by Wayne Beutler and his family in the 1990s. After spending some time in the service, Beutler moved his family to Yuba City during the 1960s where he established himself as a manufactured housing salesman.
In 1962, Beutler founded Feather River Homes, a reportedly successful manufactured homes sales business that he managed with his sons. The company helped bring economic opportunity to the community with five manufactured sales lots and five manufactured housing development communities including Village Green and Dell Wayne Estates in Yuba City.
Beutler, an avid bowler, used his financial successes to fund Nu Generation Lanes’ construction and oversaw both family businesses until his death on Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 94. The bowling center was then left to Beutler’s heirs, his adult children, who were also nearing the age of retirement.
About six months later in the spring of 2021, many who lived in the Yuba-Sutter area were shocked to learn that Nu Generation was closing and had sold its property to Adventure Church. When Greg Mansur, the church’s senior pastor, posted this announcement to both the church’s website and social media platforms, it was met with an outpouring of insults and rumors which still continue to this day, two years later.
“We didn’t buy them out, they had already put it on the market,” explained Mansur. “When we signed the contract, we were asked to withhold any public announcements until the employees and bowlers could be notified. We agreed on a 10-day window for that to take place, with an understanding that we would be making this announcement to our congregation and the community on Sunday, May 16. ...Unfortunately, as we later learned, that did not take place.”
Will Huefner, a passionate bowler and former manager of Nu Generation, confirmed Mansur’s comments and said he has not been in contact with the previous owners since its closing.
So what prompted the bowling alley to close and sell?
Mansur speculated that it had something to do with the owners’ hesitance to continue on during the COVID-19 pandemic, and others assumed it simply wasn’t making enough money to stay open.
“I can’t speak on the office part but the foot traffic was there, our leagues were always busy,” said Huefner. “The bowling center only closed for about two months during the pandemic.
It shut down in March with the rest of the world, and then I believe we reopened in early June. Business picked right back up over night almost, it really didn’t hinder us. We were actually getting a lot of people from out of town coming because the bowling centers out of the area, most of them are corporate owned, they were still shut down.”
Huefner essentially grew up at Nu Generation and worked there for about 15 years. According to him, attendance was not the issue and he still believes another bowling center would be highly successful in this area. The problem, however, comes with the initial expense of construction and eventual maintenance of machinery.
Huefner estimated that the initial costs of building a new bowling center from scratch would involve several million dollars. Nu Generation itself sold for $3.7 million along with its surrounding 5-acre property, not including the bowling equipment.
The total cost would of course depend on one’s ability to obtain new or used equipment, the size of the facility, additional amenities, and how many modern features would be included.
The average bowling center now includes automatic pinsetters versus the old fashion pinboys. Automatic pinsetters have an average lifespan of 40 or more years but also include maintenance and repair expenses.
Then comes the scoring boards. While there are still a handful of manual scoring systems in use, most bowlers would prefer automatic scoring systems complete with wacky cartoons and smartphone links for quick access and online sharing. These of course also require maintenance and have an average lifespan of 15 or more years.
Factor all this in with the general investment and upkeep of bowling balls, lane conditioners, weight blockers, shoes and so on, and things quickly add up. Not to mention having an onsite kitchen and bar, which have become a staple part of the bowling experience.
A typical bowling center could have anywhere between 12 and 24 lanes. Nu Generation had 40 and on Sunday nights Huefner said they were all filled to capacity with league bowlers. Ample space is needed to accommodate such activity, not only in the building but also in the parking, walkways, and landscaping. An average of five parking spaces are needed per lane, and given Nu Generation’s size, it’s no wonder it sat on 5 acres of property.
According to information compiled by Huefner, Twice Cities Bowl in Yuba City was the first known bowling center in Sutter County. It closed in the 1960s citing fire damage. Likewise, Marysville Bowl in Marysville, which was in operation between the 1950s and 1980s, also closed due to a fire.
Then came Yuba City Bowl in Yuba City from 1960 to 1997, which closed due to its sale to Nu Generation Lanes. Now, the only local bowling operation lies within the gates of Beale Air Force Base. Regionally, there’s Riverside Lanes in Colusa and Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley, along with others in the Sacramento area.
An independent option
League bowling is considered the lifeblood of independent bowling alleys such as Nu Generation, which routinely had leagues on the waitlist each year. From 2013 to 2016, nearly 1,000 bowlers were participating in leagues throughout the Yuba-Sutter area, according to Huefner. A slight drop in participation occurred between 2017 and 2020, with an average of 833 registered league bowlers per year, and that number was abruptly cut in half by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huefner explained that the tendency for privately owned bowling centers to cater more heavily toward leagues comes from their ability to customize themselves toward the wants and needs of the community, whereas corporate bowling, like a chain restaurant, tends to follow a more “cookie cutter” approach. In turn, as the number of privately owned bowling alleys continues to dwindle, local bowling leagues may feel the greatest impact.
“A lot of bowling centers over the years have sold out to corporations because basically average people just don’t have the money to purchase a bowling center and the corporations do,” said Huefner. “When owners want to rightfully retire, the options are relatively limited.”
While Nu Generation stood as a longtime gathering place for leagues and families, it also hosted a number of community fundraisers for groups such as the Sierra Adoption Agency, Yuba-Sutter Veteran Stand Down, and ResQpaws, to name a few. There were also a number of give-back programs centered on community wellness, scholastic advancement, and supporting youth.
Bowling is still cited to be the number one participation sport in America with approximately 67 million people bowling annually in the United States. Participating age demographics run the gamut from preschoolers to seniors, some over 100 years old. It even caters to those with disabilities or mobility issues, which is one of the primary reasons Huefner said he fell in love with the sport.
“Bowling has no limitation on age or disability,” said Huefner. “I see it as a high need, because it’s not just for the leagues here, it was a place for people to just get together in general and this town is already lacking that so much.”
The Appeal was not able to get in contact with Nu Generation’s owners as of press time Friday and previous reporting in 2021 stated that the owners did not respond for comment. For many involved, the bowling center’s closure still remains somewhat of a mystery.
Mansur described the old pinsetters in the back as being the size of Volkswagens and the deal he made with the company only covered the building and property, not the equipment. He knew the owners had been trying to relocate the machinery to other places but commented that the age and size of each piece would have made them hard to dismantle and reassemble.
“Some of it got sold to other bowling centers and the rest of it just basically went to the dump,” said Huefner. “In the middle of the pandemic, bowling centers were closing left and right and the market for used bowling center equipment was just so flooded with equipment that everything was going for pennies on the dollar and on top of that, finding crews that could actually professionally remove the stuff so it could be resold and reinstalled they just weren’t available in the time frame of how soon the bowling alley had to be turned over to the church.”
Mansur added that he and his volunteers did try and help with the removal of equipment as best they could. Even John Buckland, one of the owners of Millennium Kart Racing in Yuba City, had thrown his hat into the mix at that time trying to secure a few lanes for his business.
“Bowling takes up a lot of space, and it seems that the manufacturing companies would rather sell new than repurpose and move used equipment,” said Buckland in a previous interview. “We did try to go through them, and the family that owned Nu Generation seemed willing, but we kept running into problems with the bowling manufacturing company.”
Ultimately, the closure of Nu Generation Lanes resulted in the loss of over 20 jobs and a generational pastime for which the community still mourns.