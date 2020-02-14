For the past few years, teachers and administrators at Winship-Robbins Elementary School District have made a conscious effort to improve their students’ math scores.
Today, it appears the work has started to pay off. With about 120 students enrolled in the rural Sutter County school, Superintendent/Principal Dawn Carl said her students at Robbins Elementary School have shown an average of 16 percent improvement on their math achievement scores, according to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.
“We are very excited to see these improvements,” Carl said. “Our teachers have been working very hard the last few years just making sure they are meeting the needs of all our students.”
Eighty-one percent of the students at the school are socially-economically disadvantaged. The same percentage are Hispanic. Forty percent of the students at the school are English language learners. Being a rural school with a high poverty rate and large population of English learners, Carl said the level of success that has been achieved so far makes it even more exciting.
Immediately upon taking the position in July 2018, Carl began working with the district’s director of curriculum and instruction analyzing the school’s performance based on state standards. As they dove into the data, they found mathematics was an area of need.
Staff took a look at the school’s mathematical practices and came up with new strategies to promote mathematical thinking and reasoning. They also incorporated a new guide, “Visible Learning for Mathematics” by Corwin Publishing, to help develop conceptual practices.
Through those changes and monthly professional development meetings, they came up with new objectives to incorporate in their instructions – social objectives, language objectives, and content objectives.
“Every classroom has these objectives. It’s been very powerful,” she said. “A lot of what we decided was that students needed to be talking about math. So, in every classroom they are also talking about math, and the students are largely doing the talking.”
The district has also developed individual learning plans for each student from third grade to eighth grade in ELA and mathematics. The plans have helped students to engage in their own learning by setting goals and determining next steps.
“We are just very proud of the hard work the students and teachers are putting in. The parents have been very supportive of this process too,” Carl said. “We’ve just begun the work, so there is a lot more to be done.”