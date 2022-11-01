Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital will open its certified nursing assistant training program in January next year for those interested in starting a medical career.
The 12-week program will have 15 available positions. Officials said that trainees will be expected to complete 62 hours of online coursework as well as 100 hours of clinical, in-person training at Adventist Health/Rideout’s nursing facilities.
At the end of the training program, an additional two weeks of study will be available to prepare students for the nursing licensing exam.
The program was created in partnership with California Preparatory College. According to the school’s website, tuition for the training program is $2,300 plus the cost of books and other materials such as scrubs, study supplies and technical gear. Scholarships may be available for eligible students, officials said.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity for students to pursue careers in medicine,” Adventist Health/Rideout President Chris Champlin said in a statement. “As we train and empower a new generation of caregivers, we are able to expand our services to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”
Courses and clinical training will be scheduled on weekday evenings and weekends to accommodate working adults, officials said. Participants must be 18 years of age by the time of program completion and have reliable access to a computer and the internet.
The certified nursing assistant training program at Adventist Health/Rideout will begin on Jan. 23, 2023. The program is fully approved by the California Department of Public Health. For more information about the training program and to apply, visit www.calprepcollege.com/cna or call 909-436-7074. Applications are due by Dec. 1.