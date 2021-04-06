The National Weather Service Sacramento announced a “SafePlaceSelfie Day” campaign planned for today meant to encourage organizations and the public to know where their safe locations are when hazardous weather threatens.
Identifying a safe place ahead of time can be essential in being prepared for the various weather hazards Northern California experiences, including tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods and others.
Those interested in participating Wednesday are encouraged to post a photo of themselves in their identified safe place using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie, as well as challenge others to do the same by tagging them in the post.
Participants are also asked to tag @NWSSacramento at 11 a.m.