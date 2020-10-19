The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions again this week and into next week as a series of dry wind events coupled with low relative humidity levels move through the already dried-out region.
“It is still really dry and the humidity is really low so it doesn’t take much wind to have fire weather conditions,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.
Chandler-Cooley said the main area of concern is the western side of the Sacramento Valley, including western Sutter County and Colusa County.
Chandler-Cooley said Yuba County will see some winds during the week but the strongest winds are forecast to be in Colusa County.
According to Chandler-Cooley, the first anticipated wind event – which was to have started late last night – is expected to bring winds of 20-25 miles per hour to the western portion of the valley, with some areas reaching up to 30 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch on Monday due to the conditions. The watch went into effect Monday night at 11 p.m. and will remain active until Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Chandler-Cooley said gusty winds are expected throughout the day today before calming down on Wednesday.
“We will see some gusts of about 15-20 miles per hour (on Wednesday) but it will not be as bad as it was the day before,” said Chandler-Cooley.
The second anticipated wind event is expected to start late Wednesday night in the western portion of the valley and continue into Thursday, said Chandler-Cooley, with the strongest winds anticipated after 11 p.m. Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
Valley winds are expected to reach 30-40 miles per hour during this event, said Chandler-Cooley.
During the second wind event, Chandler-Cooley said Yuba County could see some stronger winds in the foothills as the system is expected to be stronger than the first. In this area, wind gust are expected to reach 25-30 miles per hour.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, said the utility has issued a power shutoff watch for the region for Thursday and Friday due to the critical fire weather conditions. The western part of Colusa County and the eastern portion of Yuba County are included in this watch. Sutter County is not included at this time.
“No decision has been made to conduct a (power shutoff) but we continually monitor the weather, fire potential and other include other observations in case a (power shutoff) is necessary,” said Moreno.
Shutoffs are activated by PGE when weather forecasts indicate gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, to lessen the likelihood of fire in the area. A power shutoff watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.
Chandler-Cooley said temperatures will continue to remain relatively normal for this time of year, not adding any additional concerns to fire weather conditions at this time.
According to Chandler-Cooley, temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 80s today and tomorrow before cooling a down bit on Thursday to the mid 70s and then the lower 70s this weekend.
“The low 70s are right around normal for this time of the year,” said Chandler-Cooley.
Chandler-Cooley said another wind event is forecast to bring more critical fire weather conditions to the region next week but timing and strength are still being determined at this time.