Over the past few months, officials with North Yuba Water District have been pursuing the transfer of as much as 15,000 acre-feet of water to other water districts in the state.

Through the leadership of General Manager Jeff Maupin, the district is attempting to sell this water despite the denial of a 2022 irrigation season for its own customers. The district claims the sales are needed to properly fund a pipe that could deliver the irrigation water that has been denied.

