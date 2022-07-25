A rule of thumb about air quality: if you can see it and smell it, it’s likely bad for you.
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, as well as the Public Health departments of Nevada, Plumas and Sierra counties, issued a joint air quality health advisory through Aug. 1.
The advisory stems from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
The fire, which started Friday, had grown to almost 17,000 acres by Monday morning and was 10% contained. The Oak Fire, which has forced thousands to flee their homes and destroyed at least 10 structures, has grown by 1,000 acres since Sunday night, Cal Fire officials reported.
“It’s not too bad right now,” said Gretchen Bennitt, executive director of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. “It’ll go in and out. It’ll be bad, it’ll be good.”
Jonathan Pierce, public information officer with Cal Fire’s Incident Management Team 5, said almost 2,600 firefighters are working the wildfire, with crews prioritizing the protection of nearby communities in central Mariposa County, southwest of Yosemite. More than 3,200 structures remain threatened by the flames, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The Oak Fire is California’s largest wildfire of the season. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County and officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.
Poor air quality can impact health, especially for sensitive groups that experience prolonged exposure, officials said.
“Concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain, especially among sensitive individuals such as the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors,” officials said.
Bennitt advised people to stay indoors when the air quality becomes unhealthy. People should avoid activities causing additional smoke, like vaping or barbecuing.