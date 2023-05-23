Oakview Insurance Services in Yuba City announced it will hold its 6th annual Flag Day today to allow residents to exchange their old American flags for a new one.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. today at the Oakview Insurance office located at 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 202 in Yuba City. All members of the community are invited to attend the free event, even if they have no flag to exchange. 

