Oakview Insurance Services in Yuba City announced it will hold its 6th annual Flag Day today to allow residents to exchange their old American flags for a new one.
The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. today at the Oakview Insurance office located at 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 202 in Yuba City. All members of the community are invited to attend the free event, even if they have no flag to exchange.
“You are still welcome to join us to help decorate our community red, white and blue,” representatives of Oakview said.
Oakview Insurance said the flags it will give away were made in America.
“Our goal is to bring our community together in commemoration and celebration of the American flag and those who protect and serve our country every day. Our goal is to provide the community with flags in time for Memorial Day weekend. We would love to see as many flags flying in our community as possible,” Mariah Davis, owner of Oakview Insurance Services, said in a statement. “We will also be providing free tacos from Circa 53 and Kona Ice to those stopping by.”