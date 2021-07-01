The Yuba Ball Tread Tractor prominently displayed in the center of the Sutter County Museum is the oldest known of its kind in existence, according to Sharyl Simmons, assistant curator at the museum.
Built in 1915 by the Yuba Manufacturing Company in Marysville – whose building still remains at the corner of 12th and F streets – the tractor was originally constructed to transport the dredgers and dredging equipment made by the company from the factory to the water.
“The pieces were so big they needed to be moved piece by piece and assembled on the water,” said Simmons.
Because the tractor needed to be able to operate within the factory, it was designed with frictionless ball bearing tracks that allowed sharp turns and it was much smaller than a typical tractor at that time.
Simmons said the tractor’s features made it a very desirable piece of equipment for local farmers and ranchers, and the Yuba Ball Tractor was subsequently used for a variety of other tasks.
“Farmers and ranchers liked that it was lower so they could drive it through the orchard safely and plow the rows one after another instead of having to circle back,” said Simmons.
According to Simmons, Yuba Bell Tread Tractors were sold all over the Southern Pacific and the museum even has a few photos of them being used in pineapple fields in Hawaii.
The Sutter County Museum acquired the tractor that is now on display in the 1990s after a years-long community driven fundraiser to raise money to purchase it. After it was purchased, the tractor was restored by volunteers prior to installation.
The Yuba Ball Thread Tractor and several other local historical gems are on display at the Sutter County Museum, located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
At this time, the museum is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum website at www.suttercountymuseum.org.