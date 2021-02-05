Real-life experience is featured in one of the treasures kept at the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville: the journal of Richard Belcher, a prominent lawyer who lived in Marysville all his life.
“It’s re-living Marysville’s history through somebody’s eyes who actually lived through it,” said Chris Pedigo, a volunteer at the Mary Aaron Museum.
Written in 1945, Belcher – who was born in Marysville on Jan. 17, 1868 – penned the journal for his three children, according to Pedigo, to depict his life in Marysville through the years. He recalls such events as the flood of 1892, his childhood, his many years practicing law in Marysville and his campaign for district attorney.
According to Pedigo, Belcher’s attention to detail when talking about the many people and places he lived and visited throughout the years can almost be used as a map of the town.
“It’s the who’s who of Marysville, told by someone that lived life through the heart of Marysville’s golden years,” said Pedigo.
The leather bound journal has Belcher’s name engraved on the cover. Each page, tied into the spine of the book with leather straps, is typed and in pristine condition.
Belcher died at the age of 79 on March 21, 1947, just two years after he wrote his journal.
He is buried at the Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
Pedigo said the museum is exploring options to make the journal available to the public in the future.
The Mary Aaron Museum, located at 704 D St., Marysville, remains closed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When allowed, the museum will reopen to the public on the first weekend of each month.
For more information, call 743-1004.