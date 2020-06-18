Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.
Situated in the parlor, near the main entrance of the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville, a simple two-person couch, known as a settee, has a storied legacy in the Aaron family.
The settee, adorned with a cream colored velvet fabric and held together by a dark oakwood frame, is located where Francis H.W. Aaron died in his wife Mary’s arms in 1898.
Carolyn Bergam, historian and docent at the Mary Aaron Museum, said Francis Aaron was 67 when he died of a grand mal seizure, a complication from epilepsy. She said Mary Aaron’s father had been a doctor, so she would have known how to help someone who was having a seizure get to a safe place so they wouldn’t hurt themselves.
Francis Aaron was originally from Wales, and Bergam said the settee was brought over from Wales when the couple moved into the Aaron house in Marysville.
“The English furniture really stands out,” Bergam said. “That particular settee is the original from the home so it would have been here ever since 1875.”
Bergam said it was common for people of means to have furniture designed to fit in a specific spot in their homes, noting that the Aaron settee was no exception.
“It’s like a round back to the wall, you can tell it fits like a glove,” Bergam said. “That’s why when you walk in and you look to the left it’s the first thing you see, like a focal point.”