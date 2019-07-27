Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.
Many people probably can’t imagine living in a time when a simple chore like doing laundry took intricate planning and a whole day’s worth of effort.
In the 1800s and early 1900s, that’s exactly what Yuba-Sutter residents had to do. Evidence of that can be found inside the Sutter County Museum, where an original turn-of-the-century wooden washer is housed.
“Imagine it being as hot as it is now but having to keep a roaring fire going in a thing like this to wash your clothes,” said Jessica Hougen, museum curator.
She said laundry during that time could be a multiple-day chore, because water had to constantly be boiled for each load. Next, they had to physically crank the washer to clean the clothing and once the washing part was over the clothing needed to be rung out, hung to dry and stored in their designated locations.
“Think about how voluminous their clothing was back then. Laundry was a hard task especially if you were a member of a big family,” Hougen said.
The museum has both a manual metal washer with no crank handle- and an upgraded washer made by the Wooden Wash Board Company. It was considered a luxury item at the time, but still required a lot of effort to complete a load of laundry.
“Now days most of us don’t have to think about it. We can just throw clothes in the washer, go on with our day, and forget about it,” Hougen said. “Those are the things we take for granted, but this is a good reminder. Think about how technology has changed and simplified our lives.”
For more information on the wooden washer visit Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.