Measuring more than six feet long, a 1700s rampart gun owned by John Sutter, along with some of his other armaments, can be found inside of Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
“We’re very fortunate to have things that we know for certain belonged to John Sutter,” said Jessica Hougen, the museum director. “He was the first guy to do agriculture on a large scale around here,” Hougen said.
Hougen said most of the early Yuba-Sutter settlers armed themselves from the dangers of the world then. She said the rampart gun would have been mounted on a wall in case of emergency.
Most rampart guns weighed up to 50 pounds and were over six feet long. Inside of the display case is a photo of Benny Lynch, Yuba county’s shortest male resident at the time . Hougen said he posed next to the rampart to put emphasis on its size.
Also included in Sutter’s armament display is an air rifle and bowie knife that were left with P. George, a Marysville gunsmith, before Sutter returned to Pennsylvania.
For more information on John Sutter’s armaments visit Sutter County Museum at 1515 Butte House Road, Yuba City.